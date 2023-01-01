20 Jersey pounds to New Zealand dollars

Convert JEP to NZD at the real exchange rate

20 jep
40.74 nzd

1.00000 JEP = 2.03696 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861371.0942591.04091.46461.625810.94777518.7279
1 GBP1.1609411.27035105.6921.70031.887451.1003121.7418
1 USD0.91390.787185183.19941.338451.485770.8661517.1148
1 INR0.01098410.009461420.012019310.01608730.0178580.01041050.205708

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / New Zealand Dollar
1 JEP2.03696 NZD
5 JEP10.18480 NZD
10 JEP20.36960 NZD
20 JEP40.73920 NZD
50 JEP101.84800 NZD
100 JEP203.69600 NZD
250 JEP509.24000 NZD
500 JEP1018.48000 NZD
1000 JEP2036.96000 NZD
2000 JEP4073.92000 NZD
5000 JEP10184.80000 NZD
10000 JEP20369.60000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Jersey pound
1 NZD0.49093 JEP
5 NZD2.45464 JEP
10 NZD4.90928 JEP
20 NZD9.81856 JEP
50 NZD24.54640 JEP
100 NZD49.09280 JEP
250 NZD122.73200 JEP
500 NZD245.46400 JEP
1000 NZD490.92800 JEP
2000 NZD981.85600 JEP
5000 NZD2454.64000 JEP
10000 NZD4909.28000 JEP