10,000 jep
466,368 nio

1.00000 JEP = 46.63680 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861511.0941591.04841.464361.625660.9478118.728
1 GBP1.1607511.27005105.6861.699771.887011.1001721.7388
1 USD0.913950.787371183.21381.338351.485770.8662517.1165
1 INR0.01098320.009462020.012017210.01608330.01785490.01040990.205693

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 JEP46.63680 NIO
5 JEP233.18400 NIO
10 JEP466.36800 NIO
20 JEP932.73600 NIO
50 JEP2331.84000 NIO
100 JEP4663.68000 NIO
250 JEP11659.20000 NIO
500 JEP23318.40000 NIO
1000 JEP46636.80000 NIO
2000 JEP93273.60000 NIO
5000 JEP233184.00000 NIO
10000 JEP466368.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Jersey pound
1 NIO0.02144 JEP
5 NIO0.10721 JEP
10 NIO0.21442 JEP
20 NIO0.42885 JEP
50 NIO1.07212 JEP
100 NIO2.14423 JEP
250 NIO5.36057 JEP
500 NIO10.72115 JEP
1000 NIO21.44230 JEP
2000 NIO42.88460 JEP
5000 NIO107.21150 JEP
10000 NIO214.42300 JEP