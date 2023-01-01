500 Jersey pounds to Lebanese pounds

Convert JEP to LBP at the real exchange rate

500 jep
9,539,500 lbp

1.00000 JEP = 19079.00000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8618551.09490.9741.464811.625560.9479818.7323
1 GBP1.1602911.26935105.5561.69961.886111.0999321.7348
1 USD0.91410.787805183.15721.338951.485880.8665517.1228
1 INR0.01099220.009473680.012025410.01610140.01786840.01042060.205909

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Lebanese Pound
1 JEP19079.00000 LBP
5 JEP95395.00000 LBP
10 JEP190790.00000 LBP
20 JEP381580.00000 LBP
50 JEP953950.00000 LBP
100 JEP1907900.00000 LBP
250 JEP4769750.00000 LBP
500 JEP9539500.00000 LBP
1000 JEP19079000.00000 LBP
2000 JEP38158000.00000 LBP
5000 JEP95395000.00000 LBP
10000 JEP190790000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Jersey pound
1 LBP0.00005 JEP
5 LBP0.00026 JEP
10 LBP0.00052 JEP
20 LBP0.00105 JEP
50 LBP0.00262 JEP
100 LBP0.00524 JEP
250 LBP0.01310 JEP
500 LBP0.02621 JEP
1000 LBP0.05241 JEP
2000 LBP0.10483 JEP
5000 LBP0.26207 JEP
10000 LBP0.52414 JEP