Convert GNF to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 Guinean franc to Costa Rican colóns

1 gnf
0.06 crc

GFr1.000 GNF = ₡0.06085 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 GNF0.06085 CRC
5 GNF0.30427 CRC
10 GNF0.60854 CRC
20 GNF1.21708 CRC
50 GNF3.04270 CRC
100 GNF6.08540 CRC
250 GNF15.21350 CRC
500 GNF30.42700 CRC
1000 GNF60.85400 CRC
2000 GNF121.70800 CRC
5000 GNF304.27000 CRC
10000 GNF608.54000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guinean Franc
1 CRC16.43280 GNF
5 CRC82.16400 GNF
10 CRC164.32800 GNF
20 CRC328.65600 GNF
50 CRC821.64000 GNF
100 CRC1,643.28000 GNF
250 CRC4,108.20000 GNF
500 CRC8,216.40000 GNF
1000 CRC16,432.80000 GNF
2000 CRC32,865.60000 GNF
5000 CRC82,164.00000 GNF
10000 CRC164,328.00000 GNF