Convert GMD to TWD at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Gambian dalasis to New Taiwan dollars

1,000 gmd
476.15 twd

D1.000 GMD = NT$0.4761 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.591.4661.6110.95819.242
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8811.7321.9031.13222.741
1 USD0.9320.788183.461.3651.50.89217.926
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GMD0.47615 TWD
5 GMD2.38073 TWD
10 GMD4.76145 TWD
20 GMD9.52290 TWD
50 GMD23.80725 TWD
100 GMD47.61450 TWD
250 GMD119.03625 TWD
500 GMD238.07250 TWD
1000 GMD476.14500 TWD
2000 GMD952.29000 TWD
5000 GMD2,380.72500 TWD
10000 GMD4,761.45000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 TWD2.10020 GMD
5 TWD10.50100 GMD
10 TWD21.00200 GMD
20 TWD42.00400 GMD
50 TWD105.01000 GMD
100 TWD210.02000 GMD
250 TWD525.05000 GMD
500 TWD1,050.10000 GMD
1000 TWD2,100.20000 GMD
2000 TWD4,200.40000 GMD
5000 TWD10,501.00000 GMD
10000 TWD21,002.00000 GMD