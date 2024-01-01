1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Myanmar kyats

Convert GMD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
30,883.90 mmk

D1.000 GMD = K30.88 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Myanma Kyat
1 GMD30.88390 MMK
5 GMD154.41950 MMK
10 GMD308.83900 MMK
20 GMD617.67800 MMK
50 GMD1,544.19500 MMK
100 GMD3,088.39000 MMK
250 GMD7,720.97500 MMK
500 GMD15,441.95000 MMK
1000 GMD30,883.90000 MMK
2000 GMD61,767.80000 MMK
5000 GMD154,419.50000 MMK
10000 GMD308,839.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Gambian Dalasi
1 MMK0.03238 GMD
5 MMK0.16190 GMD
10 MMK0.32379 GMD
20 MMK0.64759 GMD
50 MMK1.61897 GMD
100 MMK3.23794 GMD
250 MMK8.09485 GMD
500 MMK16.18970 GMD
1000 MMK32.37940 GMD
2000 MMK64.75880 GMD
5000 MMK161.89700 GMD
10000 MMK323.79400 GMD