Convert GMD to CLP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Gambian dalasis to Chilean pesos

5,000 gmd
69,434 clp

D1.000 GMD = $13.89 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6421.4661.6120.95819.247
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9541.7321.9051.13222.75
1 USD0.9310.787183.4381.3641.50.89117.915
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Chilean Peso
1 GMD13.88670 CLP
5 GMD69.43350 CLP
10 GMD138.86700 CLP
20 GMD277.73400 CLP
50 GMD694.33500 CLP
100 GMD1,388.67000 CLP
250 GMD3,471.67500 CLP
500 GMD6,943.35000 CLP
1000 GMD13,886.70000 CLP
2000 GMD27,773.40000 CLP
5000 GMD69,433.50000 CLP
10000 GMD138,867.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Gambian Dalasi
1 CLP0.07201 GMD
5 CLP0.36006 GMD
10 CLP0.72011 GMD
20 CLP1.44022 GMD
50 CLP3.60056 GMD
100 CLP7.20112 GMD
250 CLP18.00280 GMD
500 CLP36.00560 GMD
1000 CLP72.01120 GMD
2000 CLP144.02240 GMD
5000 CLP360.05600 GMD
10000 CLP720.11200 GMD