Convert GHS to MZN at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Mozambican meticals

1,000 ghs
4,409.08 mzn

GH¢1.000 GHS = MT4.409 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:58
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mozambican Metical
1 GHS4.40908 MZN
5 GHS22.04540 MZN
10 GHS44.09080 MZN
20 GHS88.18160 MZN
50 GHS220.45400 MZN
100 GHS440.90800 MZN
250 GHS1,102.27000 MZN
500 GHS2,204.54000 MZN
1000 GHS4,409.08000 MZN
2000 GHS8,818.16000 MZN
5000 GHS22,045.40000 MZN
10000 GHS44,090.80000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MZN0.22681 GHS
5 MZN1.13403 GHS
10 MZN2.26805 GHS
20 MZN4.53610 GHS
50 MZN11.34025 GHS
100 MZN22.68050 GHS
250 MZN56.70125 GHS
500 MZN113.40250 GHS
1000 MZN226.80500 GHS
2000 MZN453.61000 GHS
5000 MZN1,134.02500 GHS
10000 MZN2,268.05000 GHS