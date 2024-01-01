10 Ghanaian cedis to Mongolian tugriks

Convert GHS to MNT at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
2,347.71 mnt

GH¢1.000 GHS = ₮234.8 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93218.1080.7881.3531.50383.499
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2610.5770.9911.161.151
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4380.8461.4521.61389.632
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mongolian Tugrik
1 GHS234.77100 MNT
5 GHS1,173.85500 MNT
10 GHS2,347.71000 MNT
20 GHS4,695.42000 MNT
50 GHS11,738.55000 MNT
100 GHS23,477.10000 MNT
250 GHS58,692.75000 MNT
500 GHS117,385.50000 MNT
1000 GHS234,771.00000 MNT
2000 GHS469,542.00000 MNT
5000 GHS1,173,855.00000 MNT
10000 GHS2,347,710.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MNT0.00426 GHS
5 MNT0.02130 GHS
10 MNT0.04259 GHS
20 MNT0.08519 GHS
50 MNT0.21297 GHS
100 MNT0.42595 GHS
250 MNT1.06487 GHS
500 MNT2.12973 GHS
1000 MNT4.25947 GHS
2000 MNT8.51894 GHS
5000 MNT21.29735 GHS
10000 MNT42.59470 GHS