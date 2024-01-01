Georgian laris to Falkland Islands pounds today

Convert GEL to FKP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
277.23 fkp

₾1.000 GEL = £0.2772 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5071.4651.6120.95919.214
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8091.7321.9051.13322.713
1 USD0.9320.789183.4521.3661.5030.89417.914
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Falkland Islands Pound
1 GEL0.27723 FKP
5 GEL1.38613 FKP
10 GEL2.77225 FKP
20 GEL5.54450 FKP
50 GEL13.86125 FKP
100 GEL27.72250 FKP
250 GEL69.30625 FKP
500 GEL138.61250 FKP
1000 GEL277.22500 FKP
2000 GEL554.45000 FKP
5000 GEL1,386.12500 FKP
10000 GEL2,772.25000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Georgian Lari
1 FKP3.60718 GEL
5 FKP18.03590 GEL
10 FKP36.07180 GEL
20 FKP72.14360 GEL
50 FKP180.35900 GEL
100 FKP360.71800 GEL
250 FKP901.79500 GEL
500 FKP1,803.59000 GEL
1000 FKP3,607.18000 GEL
2000 FKP7,214.36000 GEL
5000 FKP18,035.90000 GEL
10000 FKP36,071.80000 GEL