50 Fijian dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert FJD to FKP at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = £0.3434 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FKP
1 FJD to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34450.3489
Low0.33850.3375
Average0.34170.3424
Change1.45%0.26%
View full history

1 FJD to FKP stats

The performance of FJD to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3445 and a 30 day low of 0.3385. This means the 30 day average was 0.3417. The change for FJD to FKP was 1.45.

The performance of FJD to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3489 and a 90 day low of 0.3375. This means the 90 day average was 0.3424. The change for FJD to FKP was 0.26.

Track market ratesView FJD to FKP chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8461.5080.9271.32384.0740.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7110.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83610.6150.87755.7620.5120.919
1 EUR1.07819.2421.62611.42690.6520.8331.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 FJD0.34336 FKP
5 FJD1.71682 FKP
10 FJD3.43363 FKP
20 FJD6.86726 FKP
50 FJD17.16815 FKP
100 FJD34.33630 FKP
250 FJD85.84075 FKP
500 FJD171.68150 FKP
1000 FJD343.36300 FKP
2000 FJD686.72600 FKP
5000 FJD1,716.81500 FKP
10000 FJD3,433.63000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Fijian Dollar
1 FKP2.91237 FJD
5 FKP14.56185 FJD
10 FKP29.12370 FJD
20 FKP58.24740 FJD
50 FKP145.61850 FJD
100 FKP291.23700 FJD
250 FKP728.09250 FJD
500 FKP1,456.18500 FJD
1000 FKP2,912.37000 FJD
2000 FKP5,824.74000 FJD
5000 FKP14,561.85000 FJD
10000 FKP29,123.70000 FJD