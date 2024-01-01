Fijian dollars to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert FJD to ANG at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = ƒ0.7957 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
FJD to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ANG
1 FJD to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.81850.8185
Low0.79400.7831
Average0.80470.8007
Change-1.60%0.98%
1 FJD to ANG stats

The performance of FJD to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8185 and a 30 day low of 0.7940. This means the 30 day average was 0.8047. The change for FJD to ANG was -1.60.

The performance of FJD to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8185 and a 90 day low of 0.7831. This means the 90 day average was 0.8007. The change for FJD to ANG was 0.98.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 FJD0.79575 ANG
5 FJD3.97873 ANG
10 FJD7.95745 ANG
20 FJD15.91490 ANG
50 FJD39.78725 ANG
100 FJD79.57450 ANG
250 FJD198.93625 ANG
500 FJD397.87250 ANG
1000 FJD795.74500 ANG
2000 FJD1,591.49000 ANG
5000 FJD3,978.72500 ANG
10000 FJD7,957.45000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Fijian Dollar
1 ANG1.25668 FJD
5 ANG6.28340 FJD
10 ANG12.56680 FJD
20 ANG25.13360 FJD
50 ANG62.83400 FJD
100 ANG125.66800 FJD
250 ANG314.17000 FJD
500 ANG628.34000 FJD
1000 ANG1,256.68000 FJD
2000 ANG2,513.36000 FJD
5000 ANG6,283.40000 FJD
10000 ANG12,566.80000 FJD