1 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Fijian dollars

Convert ANG to FJD at the real exchange rate

ƒ1.000 ANG = FJ$1.235 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
ANG to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FJD
1 ANG to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.25601.2769
Low1.23241.2324
Average1.24271.2553
Change-0.96%-1.72%
1 ANG to FJD stats

The performance of ANG to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2560 and a 30 day low of 1.2324. This means the 30 day average was 1.2427. The change for ANG to FJD was -0.96.

The performance of ANG to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2769 and a 90 day low of 1.2324. This means the 90 day average was 1.2553. The change for ANG to FJD was -1.72.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Fijian Dollar
1 ANG1.23529 FJD
5 ANG6.17645 FJD
10 ANG12.35290 FJD
20 ANG24.70580 FJD
50 ANG61.76450 FJD
100 ANG123.52900 FJD
250 ANG308.82250 FJD
500 ANG617.64500 FJD
1000 ANG1,235.29000 FJD
2000 ANG2,470.58000 FJD
5000 ANG6,176.45000 FJD
10000 ANG12,352.90000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 FJD0.80953 ANG
5 FJD4.04764 ANG
10 FJD8.09528 ANG
20 FJD16.19056 ANG
50 FJD40.47640 ANG
100 FJD80.95280 ANG
250 FJD202.38200 ANG
500 FJD404.76400 ANG
1000 FJD809.52800 ANG
2000 FJD1,619.05600 ANG
5000 FJD4,047.64000 ANG
10000 FJD8,095.28000 ANG