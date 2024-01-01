10 thousand Ethiopian birrs to New Zealand dollars

Convert ETB to NZD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = $0.01391 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
ETB to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 ETB to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01410.0295
Low0.01320.0132
Average0.01370.0158
Change2.53%-52.69%
1 ETB to NZD stats

The performance of ETB to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0141 and a 30 day low of 0.0132. This means the 30 day average was 0.0137. The change for ETB to NZD was 2.53.

The performance of ETB to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0295 and a 90 day low of 0.0132. This means the 90 day average was 0.0158. The change for ETB to NZD was -52.69.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / New Zealand Dollar
1 ETB0.01391 NZD
5 ETB0.06954 NZD
10 ETB0.13907 NZD
20 ETB0.27815 NZD
50 ETB0.69537 NZD
100 ETB1.39073 NZD
250 ETB3.47683 NZD
500 ETB6.95365 NZD
1000 ETB13.90730 NZD
2000 ETB27.81460 NZD
5000 ETB69.53650 NZD
10000 ETB139.07300 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 NZD71.90480 ETB
5 NZD359.52400 ETB
10 NZD719.04800 ETB
20 NZD1,438.09600 ETB
50 NZD3,595.24000 ETB
100 NZD7,190.48000 ETB
250 NZD17,976.20000 ETB
500 NZD35,952.40000 ETB
1000 NZD71,904.80000 ETB
2000 NZD143,809.60000 ETB
5000 NZD359,524.00000 ETB
10000 NZD719,048.00000 ETB