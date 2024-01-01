10 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Mexican pesos

Convert ETB to MXN at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = Mex$0.1669 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:32
ETB to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MXN
1 ETB to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16900.3238
Low0.15970.1597
Average0.16470.1857
Change1.11%-47.72%
1 ETB to MXN stats

The performance of ETB to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1690 and a 30 day low of 0.1597. This means the 30 day average was 0.1647. The change for ETB to MXN was 1.11.

The performance of ETB to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3238 and a 90 day low of 0.1597. This means the 90 day average was 0.1857. The change for ETB to MXN was -47.72.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Mexican Peso
1 ETB0.16695 MXN
5 ETB0.83475 MXN
10 ETB1.66949 MXN
20 ETB3.33898 MXN
50 ETB8.34745 MXN
100 ETB16.69490 MXN
250 ETB41.73725 MXN
500 ETB83.47450 MXN
1000 ETB166.94900 MXN
2000 ETB333.89800 MXN
5000 ETB834.74500 MXN
10000 ETB1,669.49000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 MXN5.98984 ETB
5 MXN29.94920 ETB
10 MXN59.89840 ETB
20 MXN119.79680 ETB
50 MXN299.49200 ETB
100 MXN598.98400 ETB
250 MXN1,497.46000 ETB
500 MXN2,994.92000 ETB
1000 MXN5,989.84000 ETB
2000 MXN11,979.68000 ETB
5000 MXN29,949.20000 ETB
10000 MXN59,898.40000 ETB