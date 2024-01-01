100 Ethiopian birrs to Lebanese pounds

Convert ETB to LBP at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ل.ل.748.1 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
ETB to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LBP
1 ETB to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High760.77001,553.1500
Low741.2730741.2730
Average753.7668861.3341
Change-1.66%-51.73%
1 ETB to LBP stats

The performance of ETB to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 760.7700 and a 30 day low of 741.2730. This means the 30 day average was 753.7668. The change for ETB to LBP was -1.66.

The performance of ETB to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,553.1500 and a 90 day low of 741.2730. This means the 90 day average was 861.3341. The change for ETB to LBP was -51.73.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6161.4921.6230.93521.522
1 GBP1.20211.295108.9211.7931.9511.12325.87
1 USD0.9280.772184.0861.3841.5060.86719.972
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Lebanese Pound
1 ETB748.12800 LBP
5 ETB3,740.64000 LBP
10 ETB7,481.28000 LBP
20 ETB14,962.56000 LBP
50 ETB37,406.40000 LBP
100 ETB74,812.80000 LBP
250 ETB187,032.00000 LBP
500 ETB374,064.00000 LBP
1000 ETB748,128.00000 LBP
2000 ETB1,496,256.00000 LBP
5000 ETB3,740,640.00000 LBP
10000 ETB7,481,280.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 LBP0.00134 ETB
5 LBP0.00668 ETB
10 LBP0.01337 ETB
20 LBP0.02673 ETB
50 LBP0.06683 ETB
100 LBP0.13367 ETB
250 LBP0.33417 ETB
500 LBP0.66834 ETB
1000 LBP1.33667 ETB
2000 LBP2.67334 ETB
5000 LBP6.68335 ETB
10000 LBP13.36670 ETB