5 Ethiopian birrs to Jordanian dinars

Convert ETB to JOD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = JD0.005927 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:13
ETB to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JOD
1 ETB to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00600.0123
Low0.00590.0059
Average0.00600.0068
Change-1.63%-51.70%
1 ETB to JOD stats

The performance of ETB to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0060 and a 30 day low of 0.0059. This means the 30 day average was 0.0060. The change for ETB to JOD was -1.63.

The performance of ETB to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0123 and a 90 day low of 0.0059. This means the 90 day average was 0.0068. The change for ETB to JOD was -51.70.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Jordanian Dinar
1 ETB0.00593 JOD
5 ETB0.02963 JOD
10 ETB0.05927 JOD
20 ETB0.11853 JOD
50 ETB0.29633 JOD
100 ETB0.59265 JOD
250 ETB1.48163 JOD
500 ETB2.96326 JOD
1000 ETB5.92651 JOD
2000 ETB11.85302 JOD
5000 ETB29.63255 JOD
10000 ETB59.26510 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 JOD168.73300 ETB
5 JOD843.66500 ETB
10 JOD1,687.33000 ETB
20 JOD3,374.66000 ETB
50 JOD8,436.65000 ETB
100 JOD16,873.30000 ETB
250 JOD42,183.25000 ETB
500 JOD84,366.50000 ETB
1000 JOD168,733.00000 ETB
2000 JOD337,466.00000 ETB
5000 JOD843,665.00000 ETB
10000 JOD1,687,330.00000 ETB