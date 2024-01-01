5 Ethiopian birrs to Costa Rican colóns

Convert ETB to CRC at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₡4.312 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
ETB to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CRC
1 ETB to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.40389.1405
Low4.30114.3011
Average4.35435.0125
Change-1.93%-52.73%
1 ETB to CRC stats

The performance of ETB to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4038 and a 30 day low of 4.3011. This means the 30 day average was 4.3543. The change for ETB to CRC was -1.93.

The performance of ETB to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1405 and a 90 day low of 4.3011. This means the 90 day average was 5.0125. The change for ETB to CRC was -52.73.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Costa Rican Colón
1 ETB4.31181 CRC
5 ETB21.55905 CRC
10 ETB43.11810 CRC
20 ETB86.23620 CRC
50 ETB215.59050 CRC
100 ETB431.18100 CRC
250 ETB1,077.95250 CRC
500 ETB2,155.90500 CRC
1000 ETB4,311.81000 CRC
2000 ETB8,623.62000 CRC
5000 ETB21,559.05000 CRC
10000 ETB43,118.10000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Ethiopian Birr
1 CRC0.23192 ETB
5 CRC1.15961 ETB
10 CRC2.31921 ETB
20 CRC4.63842 ETB
50 CRC11.59605 ETB
100 CRC23.19210 ETB
250 CRC57.98025 ETB
500 CRC115.96050 ETB
1000 CRC231.92100 ETB
2000 CRC463.84200 ETB
5000 CRC1,159.60500 ETB
10000 CRC2,319.21000 ETB