10 Algerian dinars to Ugandan shillings

Convert DZD to UGX at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = Ush27.47 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:37
DZD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 DZD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.988328.1498
Low27.463727.4637
Average27.672227.7941
Change-1.59%-1.39%
1 DZD to UGX stats

The performance of DZD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.9883 and a 30 day low of 27.4637. This means the 30 day average was 27.6722. The change for DZD to UGX was -1.59.

The performance of DZD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.1498 and a 90 day low of 27.4637. This means the 90 day average was 27.7941. The change for DZD to UGX was -1.39.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 DZD27.47270 UGX
5 DZD137.36350 UGX
10 DZD274.72700 UGX
20 DZD549.45400 UGX
50 DZD1,373.63500 UGX
100 DZD2,747.27000 UGX
250 DZD6,868.17500 UGX
500 DZD13,736.35000 UGX
1000 DZD27,472.70000 UGX
2000 DZD54,945.40000 UGX
5000 DZD137,363.50000 UGX
10000 DZD274,727.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 UGX0.03640 DZD
5 UGX0.18200 DZD
10 UGX0.36400 DZD
20 UGX0.72799 DZD
50 UGX1.81999 DZD
100 UGX3.63997 DZD
250 UGX9.09993 DZD
500 UGX18.19985 DZD
1000 UGX36.39970 DZD
2000 UGX72.79940 DZD
5000 UGX181.99850 DZD
10000 UGX363.99700 DZD