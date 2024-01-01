50 Algerian dinars to Ugandan shillings

Convert DZD to UGX at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = Ush27.45 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:39
DZD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UGX
1 DZD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.988328.1498
Low27.447627.4476
Average27.671727.7939
Change-1.65%-1.45%
1 DZD to UGX stats

The performance of DZD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.9883 and a 30 day low of 27.4476. This means the 30 day average was 27.6717. The change for DZD to UGX was -1.65.

The performance of DZD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.1498 and a 90 day low of 27.4476. This means the 90 day average was 27.7939. The change for DZD to UGX was -1.45.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 DZD27.44760 UGX
5 DZD137.23800 UGX
10 DZD274.47600 UGX
20 DZD548.95200 UGX
50 DZD1,372.38000 UGX
100 DZD2,744.76000 UGX
250 DZD6,861.90000 UGX
500 DZD13,723.80000 UGX
1000 DZD27,447.60000 UGX
2000 DZD54,895.20000 UGX
5000 DZD137,238.00000 UGX
10000 DZD274,476.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 UGX0.03643 DZD
5 UGX0.18217 DZD
10 UGX0.36433 DZD
20 UGX0.72866 DZD
50 UGX1.82165 DZD
100 UGX3.64330 DZD
250 UGX9.10825 DZD
500 UGX18.21650 DZD
1000 UGX36.43300 DZD
2000 UGX72.86600 DZD
5000 UGX182.16500 DZD
10000 UGX364.33000 DZD