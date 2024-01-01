500 Ugandan shillings to Algerian dinars

Convert UGX to DZD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = دج0.03637 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
UGX to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DZD
1 UGX to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03640.0364
Low0.03570.0355
Average0.03620.0360
Change1.73%1.02%
1 UGX to DZD stats

The performance of UGX to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0364 and a 30 day low of 0.0357. This means the 30 day average was 0.0362. The change for UGX to DZD was 1.73.

The performance of UGX to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0364 and a 90 day low of 0.0355. This means the 90 day average was 0.0360. The change for UGX to DZD was 1.02.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5050.9241.3180.77184.0791,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8491,136.110.92
1 EUR1.0821.62911.4270.83490.991,850.961.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7731,297.311.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 UGX0.03637 DZD
5 UGX0.18187 DZD
10 UGX0.36374 DZD
20 UGX0.72748 DZD
50 UGX1.81871 DZD
100 UGX3.63742 DZD
250 UGX9.09355 DZD
500 UGX18.18710 DZD
1000 UGX36.37420 DZD
2000 UGX72.74840 DZD
5000 UGX181.87100 DZD
10000 UGX363.74200 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 DZD27.49200 UGX
5 DZD137.46000 UGX
10 DZD274.92000 UGX
20 DZD549.84000 UGX
50 DZD1,374.60000 UGX
100 DZD2,749.20000 UGX
250 DZD6,873.00000 UGX
500 DZD13,746.00000 UGX
1000 DZD27,492.00000 UGX
2000 DZD54,984.00000 UGX
5000 DZD137,460.00000 UGX
10000 DZD274,920.00000 UGX