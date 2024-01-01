1 thousand Algerian dinars to New Zealand dollars

Convert DZD to NZD at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = $0.01245 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 DZD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01250.0127
Low0.01190.0119
Average0.01220.0123
Change3.36%-1.53%
View full history

1 DZD to NZD stats

The performance of DZD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0125 and a 30 day low of 0.0119. This means the 30 day average was 0.0122. The change for DZD to NZD was 3.36.

The performance of DZD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0127 and a 90 day low of 0.0119. This means the 90 day average was 0.0123. The change for DZD to NZD was -1.53.

Track market ratesView DZD to NZD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6551.491.6180.93621.523
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0171.7921.9461.12525.882
1 USD0.9270.771184.0761.3821.5010.86819.961
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 DZD0.01245 NZD
5 DZD0.06227 NZD
10 DZD0.12453 NZD
20 DZD0.24906 NZD
50 DZD0.62265 NZD
100 DZD1.24530 NZD
250 DZD3.11325 NZD
500 DZD6.22650 NZD
1000 DZD12.45300 NZD
2000 DZD24.90600 NZD
5000 DZD62.26500 NZD
10000 DZD124.53000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 NZD80.30210 DZD
5 NZD401.51050 DZD
10 NZD803.02100 DZD
20 NZD1,606.04200 DZD
50 NZD4,015.10500 DZD
100 NZD8,030.21000 DZD
250 NZD20,075.52500 DZD
500 NZD40,151.05000 DZD
1000 NZD80,302.10000 DZD
2000 NZD160,604.20000 DZD
5000 NZD401,510.50000 DZD
10000 NZD803,021.00000 DZD