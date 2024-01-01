10 thousand Algerian dinars to Mexican pesos

Convert DZD to MXN at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = Mex$0.1496 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:02
DZD to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MXN
1 DZD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14980.1517
Low0.14500.1374
Average0.14730.1452
Change2.05%8.96%
1 DZD to MXN stats

The performance of DZD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1498 and a 30 day low of 0.1450. This means the 30 day average was 0.1473. The change for DZD to MXN was 2.05.

The performance of DZD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1517 and a 90 day low of 0.1374. This means the 90 day average was 0.1452. The change for DZD to MXN was 8.96.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6711.4911.6190.93621.513
1 GBP1.20211.297109.0241.7931.9461.12525.868
1 USD0.9270.771184.0751.3821.5010.86819.948
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 DZD0.14965 MXN
5 DZD0.74825 MXN
10 DZD1.49649 MXN
20 DZD2.99298 MXN
50 DZD7.48245 MXN
100 DZD14.96490 MXN
250 DZD37.41225 MXN
500 DZD74.82450 MXN
1000 DZD149.64900 MXN
2000 DZD299.29800 MXN
5000 DZD748.24500 MXN
10000 DZD1,496.49000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 MXN6.68232 DZD
5 MXN33.41160 DZD
10 MXN66.82320 DZD
20 MXN133.64640 DZD
50 MXN334.11600 DZD
100 MXN668.23200 DZD
250 MXN1,670.58000 DZD
500 MXN3,341.16000 DZD
1000 MXN6,682.32000 DZD
2000 MXN13,364.64000 DZD
5000 MXN33,411.60000 DZD
10000 MXN66,823.20000 DZD