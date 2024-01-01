10 Algerian dinars to Canadian dollars

Convert DZD to CAD at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = C$0.01038 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
DZD to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CAD
1 DZD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01040.0104
Low0.01010.0100
Average0.01030.0102
Change1.62%0.87%
1 DZD to CAD stats

The performance of DZD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0104 and a 30 day low of 0.0101. This means the 30 day average was 0.0103. The change for DZD to CAD was 1.62.

The performance of DZD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0104 and a 90 day low of 0.0100. This means the 90 day average was 0.0102. The change for DZD to CAD was 0.87.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07990.6881.4911.6180.93621.543
1 GBP1.20211.2961091.7921.9451.12525.893
1 USD0.9270.771184.0751.3831.50.86819.972
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 DZD0.01038 CAD
5 DZD0.05191 CAD
10 DZD0.10381 CAD
20 DZD0.20762 CAD
50 DZD0.51906 CAD
100 DZD1.03811 CAD
250 DZD2.59528 CAD
500 DZD5.19055 CAD
1000 DZD10.38110 CAD
2000 DZD20.76220 CAD
5000 DZD51.90550 CAD
10000 DZD103.81100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 CAD96.32920 DZD
5 CAD481.64600 DZD
10 CAD963.29200 DZD
20 CAD1,926.58400 DZD
50 CAD4,816.46000 DZD
100 CAD9,632.92000 DZD
250 CAD24,082.30000 DZD
500 CAD48,164.60000 DZD
1000 CAD96,329.20000 DZD
2000 CAD192,658.40000 DZD
5000 CAD481,646.00000 DZD
10000 CAD963,292.00000 DZD