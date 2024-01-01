5 Dominican pesos to Vietnamese dongs

Convert DOP to VND at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₫422.2 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:40
DOP to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VND
1 DOP to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High422.2380427.3350
Low408.3980408.3980
Average412.9325415.9776
Change3.25%-1.19%
1 DOP to VND stats

The performance of DOP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 422.2380 and a 30 day low of 408.3980. This means the 30 day average was 412.9325. The change for DOP to VND was 3.25.

The performance of DOP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 427.3350 and a 90 day low of 408.3980. This means the 90 day average was 415.9776. The change for DOP to VND was -1.19.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 DOP422.23800 VND
5 DOP2,111.19000 VND
10 DOP4,222.38000 VND
20 DOP8,444.76000 VND
50 DOP21,111.90000 VND
100 DOP42,223.80000 VND
250 DOP105,559.50000 VND
500 DOP211,119.00000 VND
1000 DOP422,238.00000 VND
2000 DOP844,476.00000 VND
5000 DOP2,111,190.00000 VND
10000 DOP4,222,380.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Dominican Peso
1000 VND2.36833 DOP
2000 VND4.73666 DOP
5000 VND11.84165 DOP
10000 VND23.68330 DOP
20000 VND47.36660 DOP
50000 VND118.41650 DOP
100000 VND236.83300 DOP
200000 VND473.66600 DOP
500000 VND1,184.16500 DOP
1000000 VND2,368.33000 DOP
2000000 VND4,736.66000 DOP
5000000 VND11,841.65000 DOP