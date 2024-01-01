5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Dominican pesos

Convert VND to DOP at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = $0.002368 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
VND to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DOP
1 VND to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00240.0024
Low0.00240.0023
Average0.00240.0024
Change-3.13%1.20%
1 VND to DOP stats

The performance of VND to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0024. This means the 30 day average was 0.0024. The change for VND to DOP was -3.13.

The performance of VND to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0024. The change for VND to DOP was 1.20.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,380.81.38533.673151.91
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875916.1610.91922.342100.792
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4281,494.441.49936.444164.415
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70111,046.891.0525.53115.175

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Dominican Peso
1000 VND2.36829 DOP
2000 VND4.73658 DOP
5000 VND11.84145 DOP
10000 VND23.68290 DOP
20000 VND47.36580 DOP
50000 VND118.41450 DOP
100000 VND236.82900 DOP
200000 VND473.65800 DOP
500000 VND1,184.14500 DOP
1000000 VND2,368.29000 DOP
2000000 VND4,736.58000 DOP
5000000 VND11,841.45000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 DOP422.24500 VND
5 DOP2,111.22500 VND
10 DOP4,222.45000 VND
20 DOP8,444.90000 VND
50 DOP21,112.25000 VND
100 DOP42,224.50000 VND
250 DOP105,561.25000 VND
500 DOP211,122.50000 VND
1000 DOP422,245.00000 VND
2000 DOP844,490.00000 VND
5000 DOP2,111,225.00000 VND
10000 DOP4,222,450.00000 VND