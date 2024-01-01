1 thousand Dominican pesos to Vietnamese dongs
Convert DOP to VND at the real exchange rate
DOP to VND conversion chart
1 DOP = 422.22600 VND
0
|1 DOP to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|422.2260
|427.3350
|Low
|408.3980
|408.3980
|Average
|412.9321
|415.9775
|Change
|3.25%
|-1.19%
|View full history
1 DOP to VND stats
The performance of DOP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 422.2260 and a 30 day low of 408.3980. This means the 30 day average was 412.9321. The change for DOP to VND was 3.25.
The performance of DOP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 427.3350 and a 90 day low of 408.3980. This means the 90 day average was 415.9775. The change for DOP to VND was -1.19.
|Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Vietnamese Dong
|1 DOP
|422.22600 VND
|5 DOP
|2,111.13000 VND
|10 DOP
|4,222.26000 VND
|20 DOP
|8,444.52000 VND
|50 DOP
|21,111.30000 VND
|100 DOP
|42,222.60000 VND
|250 DOP
|105,556.50000 VND
|500 DOP
|211,113.00000 VND
|1000 DOP
|422,226.00000 VND
|2000 DOP
|844,452.00000 VND
|5000 DOP
|2,111,130.00000 VND
|10000 DOP
|4,222,260.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Dominican Peso
|1000 VND
|2.36840 DOP
|2000 VND
|4.73680 DOP
|5000 VND
|11.84200 DOP
|10000 VND
|23.68400 DOP
|20000 VND
|47.36800 DOP
|50000 VND
|118.42000 DOP
|100000 VND
|236.84000 DOP
|200000 VND
|473.68000 DOP
|500000 VND
|1,184.20000 DOP
|1000000 VND
|2,368.40000 DOP
|2000000 VND
|4,736.80000 DOP
|5000000 VND
|11,842.00000 DOP