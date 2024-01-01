10 thousand Dominican pesos to Lebanese pounds

Convert DOP to LBP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ل.ل.1,489 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:49
DOP to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 DOP to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,489.85001,511.4100
Low1,485.94001,485.9400
Average1,488.56601,495.5958
Change0.10%-1.49%
1 DOP to LBP stats

The performance of DOP to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,489.8500 and a 30 day low of 1,485.9400. This means the 30 day average was 1,488.5660. The change for DOP to LBP was 0.10.

The performance of DOP to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,511.4100 and a 90 day low of 1,485.9400. This means the 90 day average was 1,495.5958. The change for DOP to LBP was -1.49.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 DOP1,488.91000 LBP
5 DOP7,444.55000 LBP
10 DOP14,889.10000 LBP
20 DOP29,778.20000 LBP
50 DOP74,445.50000 LBP
100 DOP148,891.00000 LBP
250 DOP372,227.50000 LBP
500 DOP744,455.00000 LBP
1000 DOP1,488,910.00000 LBP
2000 DOP2,977,820.00000 LBP
5000 DOP7,444,550.00000 LBP
10000 DOP14,889,100.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Dominican Peso
1 LBP0.00067 DOP
5 LBP0.00336 DOP
10 LBP0.00672 DOP
20 LBP0.01343 DOP
50 LBP0.03358 DOP
100 LBP0.06716 DOP
250 LBP0.16791 DOP
500 LBP0.33582 DOP
1000 LBP0.67163 DOP
2000 LBP1.34326 DOP
5000 LBP3.35816 DOP
10000 LBP6.71632 DOP