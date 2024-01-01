5 Dominican pesos to Jordanian dinars

Convert DOP to JOD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = JD0.01178 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
DOP to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 DOP to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01180.0120
Low0.01180.0118
Average0.01180.0118
Change0.04%-1.53%
1 DOP to JOD stats

The performance of DOP to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0118. This means the 30 day average was 0.0118. The change for DOP to JOD was 0.04.

The performance of DOP to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0118. This means the 90 day average was 0.0118. The change for DOP to JOD was -1.53.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 DOP0.01178 JOD
5 DOP0.05892 JOD
10 DOP0.11784 JOD
20 DOP0.23568 JOD
50 DOP0.58920 JOD
100 DOP1.17839 JOD
250 DOP2.94598 JOD
500 DOP5.89195 JOD
1000 DOP11.78390 JOD
2000 DOP23.56780 JOD
5000 DOP58.91950 JOD
10000 DOP117.83900 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Dominican Peso
1 JOD84.86180 DOP
5 JOD424.30900 DOP
10 JOD848.61800 DOP
20 JOD1,697.23600 DOP
50 JOD4,243.09000 DOP
100 JOD8,486.18000 DOP
250 JOD21,215.45000 DOP
500 JOD42,430.90000 DOP
1000 JOD84,861.80000 DOP
2000 JOD169,723.60000 DOP
5000 JOD424,309.00000 DOP
10000 JOD848,618.00000 DOP