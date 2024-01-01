100 Dominican pesos to Fijian dollars

Convert DOP to FJD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = FJ$0.03734 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:18
DOP to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FJD
1 DOP to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03750.0386
Low0.03630.0363
Average0.03700.0374
Change1.50%-2.64%
1 DOP to FJD stats

The performance of DOP to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0375 and a 30 day low of 0.0363. This means the 30 day average was 0.0370. The change for DOP to FJD was 1.50.

The performance of DOP to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0386 and a 90 day low of 0.0363. This means the 90 day average was 0.0374. The change for DOP to FJD was -2.64.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.08190.8431.4931.6180.93721.559
1 GBP1.20311.299109.2341.7961.9461.12725.924
1 USD0.9260.77184.0751.3821.4980.86819.953
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 DOP0.03734 FJD
5 DOP0.18668 FJD
10 DOP0.37337 FJD
20 DOP0.74673 FJD
50 DOP1.86683 FJD
100 DOP3.73366 FJD
250 DOP9.33415 FJD
500 DOP18.66830 FJD
1000 DOP37.33660 FJD
2000 DOP74.67320 FJD
5000 DOP186.68300 FJD
10000 DOP373.36600 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 FJD26.78330 DOP
5 FJD133.91650 DOP
10 FJD267.83300 DOP
20 FJD535.66600 DOP
50 FJD1,339.16500 DOP
100 FJD2,678.33000 DOP
250 FJD6,695.82500 DOP
500 FJD13,391.65000 DOP
1000 FJD26,783.30000 DOP
2000 FJD53,566.60000 DOP
5000 FJD133,916.50000 DOP
10000 FJD267,833.00000 DOP