10 Dominican pesos to Costa Rican colóns

Convert DOP to CRC at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₡8.573 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:08
Track the exchange rate

DOP to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 DOP to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.66508.9049
Low8.55258.5525
Average8.59898.6939
Change-0.27%-3.63%
1 DOP to CRC stats

The performance of DOP to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6650 and a 30 day low of 8.5525. This means the 30 day average was 8.5989. The change for DOP to CRC was -0.27.

The performance of DOP to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.9049 and a 90 day low of 8.5525. This means the 90 day average was 8.6939. The change for DOP to CRC was -3.63.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 DOP8.57330 CRC
5 DOP42.86650 CRC
10 DOP85.73300 CRC
20 DOP171.46600 CRC
50 DOP428.66500 CRC
100 DOP857.33000 CRC
250 DOP2,143.32500 CRC
500 DOP4,286.65000 CRC
1000 DOP8,573.30000 CRC
2000 DOP17,146.60000 CRC
5000 DOP42,866.50000 CRC
10000 DOP85,733.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Dominican Peso
1 CRC0.11664 DOP
5 CRC0.58321 DOP
10 CRC1.16641 DOP
20 CRC2.33282 DOP
50 CRC5.83205 DOP
100 CRC11.66410 DOP
250 CRC29.16025 DOP
500 CRC58.32050 DOP
1000 CRC116.64100 DOP
2000 CRC233.28200 DOP
5000 CRC583.20500 DOP
10000 CRC1,166.41000 DOP