20 Dominican pesos to Chilean pesos
Convert DOP to CLP at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
DOP to CLP conversion chart
1 DOP = 15.75420 CLP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 DOP to CLP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|15.8397
|16.1350
|Low
|14.9298
|14.9298
|Average
|15.3907
|15.5500
|Change
|2.75%
|-1.80%
|View full history
1 DOP to CLP stats
The performance of DOP to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.8397 and a 30 day low of 14.9298. This means the 30 day average was 15.3907. The change for DOP to CLP was 2.75.
The performance of DOP to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.1350 and a 90 day low of 14.9298. This means the 90 day average was 15.5500. The change for DOP to CLP was -1.80.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Dominican pesos to Chilean pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Chilean Peso
|1 DOP
|15.75420 CLP
|5 DOP
|78.77100 CLP
|10 DOP
|157.54200 CLP
|20 DOP
|315.08400 CLP
|50 DOP
|787.71000 CLP
|100 DOP
|1,575.42000 CLP
|250 DOP
|3,938.55000 CLP
|500 DOP
|7,877.10000 CLP
|1000 DOP
|15,754.20000 CLP
|2000 DOP
|31,508.40000 CLP
|5000 DOP
|78,771.00000 CLP
|10000 DOP
|157,542.00000 CLP