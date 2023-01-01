1 Chilean peso to Dominican pesos

Convert CLP to DOP at the real exchange rate

1 clp
0.07 dop

1.00000 CLP = 0.06535 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Dominican Peso
1 CLP0.06535 DOP
5 CLP0.32674 DOP
10 CLP0.65349 DOP
20 CLP1.30697 DOP
50 CLP3.26743 DOP
100 CLP6.53486 DOP
250 CLP16.33715 DOP
500 CLP32.67430 DOP
1000 CLP65.34860 DOP
2000 CLP130.69720 DOP
5000 CLP326.74300 DOP
10000 CLP653.48600 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Chilean Peso
1 DOP15.30250 CLP
5 DOP76.51250 CLP
10 DOP153.02500 CLP
20 DOP306.05000 CLP
50 DOP765.12500 CLP
100 DOP1530.25000 CLP
250 DOP3825.62500 CLP
500 DOP7651.25000 CLP
1000 DOP15302.50000 CLP
2000 DOP30605.00000 CLP
5000 DOP76512.50000 CLP
10000 DOP153025.00000 CLP