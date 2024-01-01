5 Dominican pesos to Canadian dollars

Convert DOP to CAD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = C$0.02297 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
DOP to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CAD
1 DOP to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02300.0234
Low0.02230.0223
Average0.02270.0228
Change2.14%-1.55%
1 DOP to CAD stats

The performance of DOP to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0230 and a 30 day low of 0.0223. This means the 30 day average was 0.0227. The change for DOP to CAD was 2.14.

The performance of DOP to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0234 and a 90 day low of 0.0223. This means the 90 day average was 0.0228. The change for DOP to CAD was -1.55.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 DOP0.02297 CAD
5 DOP0.11484 CAD
10 DOP0.22969 CAD
20 DOP0.45937 CAD
50 DOP1.14843 CAD
100 DOP2.29686 CAD
250 DOP5.74215 CAD
500 DOP11.48430 CAD
1000 DOP22.96860 CAD
2000 DOP45.93720 CAD
5000 DOP114.84300 CAD
10000 DOP229.68600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 CAD43.53780 DOP
5 CAD217.68900 DOP
10 CAD435.37800 DOP
20 CAD870.75600 DOP
50 CAD2,176.89000 DOP
100 CAD4,353.78000 DOP
250 CAD10,884.45000 DOP
500 CAD21,768.90000 DOP
1000 CAD43,537.80000 DOP
2000 CAD87,075.60000 DOP
5000 CAD217,689.00000 DOP
10000 CAD435,378.00000 DOP