1 thousand Danish kroner to Omani rials

Convert DKK to OMR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ر.ع.0.05575 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:41
DKK to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

OMR
1 DKK to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05780.0578
Low0.05580.0556
Average0.05670.0568
Change-2.79%-0.40%
1 DKK to OMR stats

The performance of DKK to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0578 and a 30 day low of 0.0558. This means the 30 day average was 0.0567. The change for DKK to OMR was -2.79.

The performance of DKK to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0578 and a 90 day low of 0.0556. This means the 90 day average was 0.0568. The change for DKK to OMR was -0.40.

How to convert Danish kroner to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Omani Rial
1 DKK0.05575 OMR
5 DKK0.27877 OMR
10 DKK0.55754 OMR
20 DKK1.11508 OMR
50 DKK2.78770 OMR
100 DKK5.57540 OMR
250 DKK13.93850 OMR
500 DKK27.87700 OMR
1000 DKK55.75400 OMR
2000 DKK111.50800 OMR
5000 DKK278.77000 OMR
10000 DKK557.54000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Danish Krone
1 OMR17.93590 DKK
5 OMR89.67950 DKK
10 OMR179.35900 DKK
20 OMR358.71800 DKK
50 OMR896.79500 DKK
100 OMR1,793.59000 DKK
250 OMR4,483.97500 DKK
500 OMR8,967.95000 DKK
1000 OMR17,935.90000 DKK
2000 OMR35,871.80000 DKK
5000 OMR89,679.50000 DKK
10000 OMR179,359.00000 DKK