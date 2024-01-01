10 thousand Danish kroner to Moldovan leus

Convert DKK to MDL at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = L2.587 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17
DKK to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MDL
1 DKK to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.60752.6183
Low2.56052.5586
Average2.58232.5825
Change0.02%0.38%
1 DKK to MDL stats

The performance of DKK to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6075 and a 30 day low of 2.5605. This means the 30 day average was 2.5823. The change for DKK to MDL was 0.02.

The performance of DKK to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6183 and a 90 day low of 2.5586. This means the 90 day average was 2.5825. The change for DKK to MDL was 0.38.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.2421.61511.79690.83
1 USD0.926110.5430.77277.951.49510.9284.086
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3630.1421.0367.975
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6941361.0291.94214.184109.22

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Moldovan Leu
1 DKK2.58668 MDL
5 DKK12.93340 MDL
10 DKK25.86680 MDL
20 DKK51.73360 MDL
50 DKK129.33400 MDL
100 DKK258.66800 MDL
250 DKK646.67000 MDL
500 DKK1,293.34000 MDL
1000 DKK2,586.68000 MDL
2000 DKK5,173.36000 MDL
5000 DKK12,933.40000 MDL
10000 DKK25,866.80000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Danish Krone
1 MDL0.38660 DKK
5 MDL1.93298 DKK
10 MDL3.86596 DKK
20 MDL7.73192 DKK
50 MDL19.32980 DKK
100 MDL38.65960 DKK
250 MDL96.64900 DKK
500 MDL193.29800 DKK
1000 MDL386.59600 DKK
2000 MDL773.19200 DKK
5000 MDL1,932.98000 DKK
10000 MDL3,865.96000 DKK