1 thousand Chilean pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert CLP to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
17,802 idr

1.00000 CLP = 17.80200 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Chilean pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CLP17.80200 IDR
5 CLP89.01000 IDR
10 CLP178.02000 IDR
20 CLP356.04000 IDR
50 CLP890.10000 IDR
100 CLP1780.20000 IDR
250 CLP4450.50000 IDR
500 CLP8901.00000 IDR
1000 CLP17802.00000 IDR
2000 CLP35604.00000 IDR
5000 CLP89010.00000 IDR
10000 CLP178020.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Chilean Peso
1 IDR0.05617 CLP
5 IDR0.28087 CLP
10 IDR0.56173 CLP
20 IDR1.12347 CLP
50 IDR2.80867 CLP
100 IDR5.61734 CLP
250 IDR14.04335 CLP
500 IDR28.08670 CLP
1000 IDR56.17340 CLP
2000 IDR112.34680 CLP
5000 IDR280.86700 CLP
10000 IDR561.73400 CLP