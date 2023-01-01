500 Chilean pesos to Djiboutian francs

Convert CLP to DJF at the real exchange rate

500 clp
102 djf

1.00000 CLP = 0.20436 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Djiboutian Franc
1 CLP0.20436 DJF
5 CLP1.02181 DJF
10 CLP2.04362 DJF
20 CLP4.08724 DJF
50 CLP10.21810 DJF
100 CLP20.43620 DJF
250 CLP51.09050 DJF
500 CLP102.18100 DJF
1000 CLP204.36200 DJF
2000 CLP408.72400 DJF
5000 CLP1021.81000 DJF
10000 CLP2043.62000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Chilean Peso
1 DJF4.89329 CLP
5 DJF24.46645 CLP
10 DJF48.93290 CLP
20 DJF97.86580 CLP
50 DJF244.66450 CLP
100 DJF489.32900 CLP
250 DJF1223.32250 CLP
500 DJF2446.64500 CLP
1000 DJF4893.29000 CLP
2000 DJF9786.58000 CLP
5000 DJF24466.45000 CLP
10000 DJF48932.90000 CLP