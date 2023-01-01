Bolivian bolivianos to Romanian leus today

Convert BOB to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
658.88 ron

1.00000 BOB = 0.65888 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.3716876.1843.5030.91910.803988150.68555.6973
1 CAD0.7290761638.743614.9770.6701060.586168109.86140.6075
1 CLP0.001141420.0015655710.9627930.00104910.000917690.1719950.0635741
1 NGN0.001185530.001626081.0386410.001089640.0009531530.1786420.0660309

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Romanian Leu
1 BOB0.65888 RON
5 BOB3.29441 RON
10 BOB6.58882 RON
20 BOB13.17764 RON
50 BOB32.94410 RON
100 BOB65.88820 RON
250 BOB164.72050 RON
500 BOB329.44100 RON
1000 BOB658.88200 RON
2000 BOB1317.76400 RON
5000 BOB3294.41000 RON
10000 BOB6588.82000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bolivian Boliviano
1 RON1.51772 BOB
5 RON7.58860 BOB
10 RON15.17720 BOB
20 RON30.35440 BOB
50 RON75.88600 BOB
100 RON151.77200 BOB
250 RON379.43000 BOB
500 RON758.86000 BOB
1000 RON1517.72000 BOB
2000 RON3035.44000 BOB
5000 RON7588.60000 BOB
10000 RON15177.20000 BOB