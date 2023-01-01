Bolivian bolivianos to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert BOB to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
76,478 crc

1.00000 BOB = 76.47800 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87441.087390.4731.49141.670840.9649518.7372
1 GBP1.1436411.24345103.4661.705581.91081.1035621.4281
1 USD0.91970.804214183.20891.371651.536690.887517.2328
1 INR0.0110530.0096650.012017910.01648440.01846780.01066590.207103

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Costa Rican Colón
1 BOB76.47800 CRC
5 BOB382.39000 CRC
10 BOB764.78000 CRC
20 BOB1529.56000 CRC
50 BOB3823.90000 CRC
100 BOB7647.80000 CRC
250 BOB19119.50000 CRC
500 BOB38239.00000 CRC
1000 BOB76478.00000 CRC
2000 BOB152956.00000 CRC
5000 BOB382390.00000 CRC
10000 BOB764780.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bolivian Boliviano
1 CRC0.01308 BOB
5 CRC0.06538 BOB
10 CRC0.13076 BOB
20 CRC0.26151 BOB
50 CRC0.65379 BOB
100 CRC1.30757 BOB
250 CRC3.26893 BOB
500 CRC6.53785 BOB
1000 CRC13.07570 BOB
2000 CRC26.15140 BOB
5000 CRC65.37850 BOB
10000 CRC130.75700 BOB