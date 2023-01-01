Bahraini dinars to Chilean pesos today

Convert BHD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
2359530 clp

1.00000 BHD = 2359.53000 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.0841590.24881.488161.673070.964718.7322
1 GBP1.1426611.23885103.1271.700511.911811.1023321.4051
1 USD0.92240.8072183.24381.372651.543210.889717.2782
1 INR0.01108050.009696820.012012910.01648950.01853840.01068790.207561

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 BHD2359.53000 CLP
5 BHD11797.65000 CLP
10 BHD23595.30000 CLP
20 BHD47190.60000 CLP
50 BHD117976.50000 CLP
100 BHD235953.00000 CLP
250 BHD589882.50000 CLP
500 BHD1179765.00000 CLP
1000 BHD2359530.00000 CLP
2000 BHD4719060.00000 CLP
5000 BHD11797650.00000 CLP
10000 BHD23595300.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 CLP0.00042 BHD
5 CLP0.00212 BHD
10 CLP0.00424 BHD
20 CLP0.00848 BHD
50 CLP0.02119 BHD
100 CLP0.04238 BHD
250 CLP0.10595 BHD
500 CLP0.21191 BHD
1000 CLP0.42381 BHD
2000 CLP0.84763 BHD
5000 CLP2.11906 BHD
10000 CLP4.23813 BHD