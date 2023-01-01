Barbadian dollars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert BBD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 bbd
399.68 imp

1.00000 BBD = 0.39968 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.084790.28231.488371.673150.964718.7427
1 GBP1.142611.2394103.1581.700641.911771.1022621.4158
1 USD0.92190.806842183.23251.372151.54250.889417.2792
1 INR0.01107640.009693830.012014510.01648570.01853240.01068570.207602

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 BBD0.39968 IMP
5 BBD1.99842 IMP
10 BBD3.99684 IMP
20 BBD7.99368 IMP
50 BBD19.98420 IMP
100 BBD39.96840 IMP
250 BBD99.92100 IMP
500 BBD199.84200 IMP
1000 BBD399.68400 IMP
2000 BBD799.36800 IMP
5000 BBD1998.42000 IMP
10000 BBD3996.84000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Barbadian Dollar
1 IMP2.50198 BBD
5 IMP12.50990 BBD
10 IMP25.01980 BBD
20 IMP50.03960 BBD
50 IMP125.09900 BBD
100 IMP250.19800 BBD
250 IMP625.49500 BBD
500 IMP1250.99000 BBD
1000 IMP2501.98000 BBD
2000 IMP5003.96000 BBD
5000 IMP12509.90000 BBD
10000 IMP25019.80000 BBD