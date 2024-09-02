Azerbaijani manat to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 58.787 today, reflecting a -0.269% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.924% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 58.947 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 58.240 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.