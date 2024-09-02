Azerbaijani manat to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Colombian pesos is currently 2,457.360 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 3.671% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2,457.730 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2,366.750 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.732% increase in value.