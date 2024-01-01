2,000 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Romanian leus

Convert ANG to RON at the real exchange rate

2,000 ang
5,030.34 ron

ƒ1.000 ANG = L2.515 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 ANG to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.54842.6034
Low2.48402.4840
Average2.52002.5547
Change-1.29%-1.51%
View full history

1 ANG to RON stats

The performance of ANG to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5484 and a 30 day low of 2.4840. This means the 30 day average was 2.5200. The change for ANG to RON was -1.29.

The performance of ANG to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6034 and a 90 day low of 2.4840. This means the 90 day average was 2.5547. The change for ANG to RON was -1.51.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.61.30617.841.34983.878
1 EUR1.10510.8411.7691.44319.7211.49192.718
1 GBP1.3141.18812.1021.71523.4341.772110.177
1 NZD0.6250.5650.47610.81611.1470.84352.411

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Romanian Leu
1 ANG2.51517 RON
5 ANG12.57585 RON
10 ANG25.15170 RON
20 ANG50.30340 RON
50 ANG125.75850 RON
100 ANG251.51700 RON
250 ANG628.79250 RON
500 ANG1,257.58500 RON
1000 ANG2,515.17000 RON
2000 ANG5,030.34000 RON
5000 ANG12,575.85000 RON
10000 ANG25,151.70000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 RON0.39759 ANG
5 RON1.98794 ANG
10 RON3.97587 ANG
20 RON7.95174 ANG
50 RON19.87935 ANG
100 RON39.75870 ANG
250 RON99.39675 ANG
500 RON198.79350 ANG
1000 RON397.58700 ANG
2000 RON795.17400 ANG
5000 RON1,987.93500 ANG
10000 RON3,975.87000 ANG