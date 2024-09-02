Netherlands Antillean guilder to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Nigerian nairas is currently 889.156 today, reflecting a 0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.441% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 890.162 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 878.218 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.785% increase in value.