네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 838.866 today, reflecting a 0.559% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.944% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 850.732 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 828.196 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.204% increase in value.