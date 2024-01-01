50 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Lebanese pounds

Convert ANG to LBP at the real exchange rate

50 ang
2,501,395 lbp

ƒ1.000 ANG = ل.ل.50,030 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
ANG to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LBP
1 ANG to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50,056.900050,056.9000
Low49,987.500049,987.5000
Average50,016.500050,010.8589
Change0.06%0.06%
View full history

1 ANG to LBP stats

The performance of ANG to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50,056.9000 and a 30 day low of 49,987.5000. This means the 30 day average was 50,016.5000. The change for ANG to LBP was 0.06.

The performance of ANG to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50,056.9000 and a 90 day low of 49,987.5000. This means the 90 day average was 50,010.8589. The change for ANG to LBP was 0.06.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.61.30617.8481.34983.805
1 EUR1.10510.8411.7681.44319.7231.4992.613
1 GBP1.3131.18812.1011.71523.4391.771110.061
1 NZD0.6250.5660.47610.81611.1540.84352.374

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Lebanese Pound
1 ANG50,027.90000 LBP
5 ANG250,139.50000 LBP
10 ANG500,279.00000 LBP
20 ANG1,000,558.00000 LBP
50 ANG2,501,395.00000 LBP
100 ANG5,002,790.00000 LBP
250 ANG12,506,975.00000 LBP
500 ANG25,013,950.00000 LBP
1000 ANG50,027,900.00000 LBP
2000 ANG100,055,800.00000 LBP
5000 ANG250,139,500.00000 LBP
10000 ANG500,279,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 LBP0.00002 ANG
5 LBP0.00010 ANG
10 LBP0.00020 ANG
20 LBP0.00040 ANG
50 LBP0.00100 ANG
100 LBP0.00200 ANG
250 LBP0.00500 ANG
500 LBP0.00999 ANG
1000 LBP0.01999 ANG
2000 LBP0.03998 ANG
5000 LBP0.09994 ANG
10000 LBP0.19989 ANG