Netherlands Antillean guilder to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Lebanese pounds is currently 50,027.900 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.028% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 50,032.900 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 49,997.200 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.071% decrease in value.