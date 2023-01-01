Armenian drams to Malawian kwachas today

Convert AMD to MWK at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
4177.89 mwk

1.00000 AMD = 4.17789 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.084990.30541.48621.669720.964718.7427
1 GBP1.1432511.24025103.2371.699021.908811.1028921.4266
1 USD0.921750.806289183.23851.36991.539050.889217.276
1 INR0.01107350.009686490.012013710.01645750.01848970.01068260.207548

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Malawian Kwacha
1 AMD4.17789 MWK
5 AMD20.88945 MWK
10 AMD41.77890 MWK
20 AMD83.55780 MWK
50 AMD208.89450 MWK
100 AMD417.78900 MWK
250 AMD1044.47250 MWK
500 AMD2088.94500 MWK
1000 AMD4177.89000 MWK
2000 AMD8355.78000 MWK
5000 AMD20889.45000 MWK
10000 AMD41778.90000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Armenian Dram
1 MWK0.23936 AMD
5 MWK1.19678 AMD
10 MWK2.39355 AMD
20 MWK4.78710 AMD
50 MWK11.96775 AMD
100 MWK23.93550 AMD
250 MWK59.83875 AMD
500 MWK119.67750 AMD
1000 MWK239.35500 AMD
2000 MWK478.71000 AMD
5000 MWK1196.77500 AMD
10000 MWK2393.55000 AMD